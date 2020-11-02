Feted Taranaki lifesaver killed and wife fighting for life after car hits couple in Tokoroa

Keith Roebuck, 70, died after he was hit by a car on SH1 in Tokoroa on Saturday night. His wife, Louise, was also injured in the accident and is in Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

A veteran Taranaki surf lifesaver described by friends as a pillar of his champion club has died and his wife is battling for her life after the pair were run over in an horrific accident in Tokoroa.

Police today named New Plymouth man Keith Robert Roebuck, 70, as the pedestrian who was killed when he was struck by a car on State Highway 1 around midnight on Saturday.

His wife, Louise, who was hit by the same vehicle, was taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson said she was now in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

In a post on the East End Surf Life Saving Club Facebook page, club members were united in grief at the news the stalwart had lost his life in such shocking circumstances.

"Life member Keith Roebuck has died in a tragic accident last night and his wife Lou is in Waikato Hospital. Our thoughts go out to their families at this sad time."

Tributes flowed as stunned friends remembered the man who had been a huge part of the champion New Plymouth club for decades.

The construction boss, who had until 2014 had been at the helm of family business Roebuck Construction before retiring, had competed at national level in surf lifesaving and patrolled the water at his local North Island beach.

He had been part of a winning team that competed in the 2000 national championships that claimed the open six place rescue and resuscitation event.

"Such a legend of a man now gone. RIP Keith. You will never be forgotten. Thinking of you Lou in this tough time. Be strong," wrote Grant MacDonald.

"Keith was an EE legend. I have fond memories of him and Lou from the good ol' days when 4 & 6 man was an actual thing," posted Jo Brimelow.

"No way. Tragic. RIP 'Bill'. You were a legend to us fellow younger clubbies. I will put sum $ in my sock tonight in your honour. Keep fighting Lou! Thoughts to all the whānau," wrote Guy Honnor.

Other club members said it was a tragic loss of a top guy, recalling how he was always a willing to give anyone a hand.

Roebuck was made a life member of the club in 2013.

Meanwhile his badly injured wife, a nurse practitioner, has been credited as the driving force behind a youth outreach hub in New Plymouth.

The trailblazing health, training and recreation youth facility Waves opened in 2006 with those at the centre referring to her as "Mumma Lou".

Waves is now established at the former YWCA building in Powderham St, New Plymouth.



Police today said an investigation into the cause of the crash was under way but it was too early to speculate on any possible factors or what may have caused it.

They extended sympathies to family and friends.