Rollicking Entertainment, who’ve previously been to Toitoi as part of the Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival, will bring their hilarious kids’ production, Messy Magic Adventure Show, to Toitoi in April. Photo / Supplied

We have Lift Off — a new children’s festival that aims to ignite children’s creativity through two weeks of performances, activities, and events.

On at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre during the April school holiday, the festival of fun for kids, by kids, and with kids promises a range of free, interactive play spaces, alongside ticketed events, to ensure it is accessible to Hawke’s Bay’s whole community.

Toitoi kaiwhakahaere ratonga whakaari/presenter services manager Glen Pickering says creativity is more than a fun activity.

“It develops connection, communication and is vital to the support of children’s growth and wellbeing, which is so important for our Hawke’s Bay tamariki,” Pickering said.

“We didn’t want just another event for kids, we wanted to create a festival dedicated to children, placing them at the centre of the experiences, so it wasn’t just kids participating but giving them ownership over the festival.”

On Saturday, April 13, Toitoi will be transformed for Whānau Day, with theatre shows, interactive backstage tours, roaming characters, immersive experiences, playmaking spaces, storytelling, and even Music Alley with a DJ so you can dance the day away.

“On Whānau Day, the majority of the events are free and for any ticketed events we’ve kept prices low (nothing over $13 for kids) to ensure all whānau can enjoy these amazing experiences,” Pickering said.

“The headline show for the festival is an award-winning Australian show, Robot Song. It uses cutting-edge digital technology, startling animatronics, has a beautiful original musical score, and attempts to answer just one question — how do we support, foster and celebrate difference in our children.”

Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she’s delighted to see Toitoi stepping up to create a unique, child-focused event.

“The kaupapa of Toitoi includes fostering creativity within our community. At this time, post Covid and the cyclone, it is especially important for our young people’s wellbeing that we foster connection, belonging and wellbeing through creativity,” Hazlehurst says.

Lift Off Festival will kick off with a curated schools programme from April 8-12, before Whānau Day on Saturday, April 13, which leads into a second week of more-intensive events and workshops for tamariki from April 15-19.

All events go live to the public on Wednesday, February 28. To see the full line-up of events and book for any ticketed events, go to www.toitoivenues.co.nz