Festival celebrates Norsewood's Viking heritage

Viking warriors go head to head in a battle re-enactment at the Viking Festival in Norsewood on Sunday.

Norsewood's second ever two-day Viking Festival was a unique celebration of an ancient culture that attracted thousands of visitors to Tararua.

The festival, held at the weekend, attracted people from all parts of New Zealand - from Auckland to Christchurch - and was packed with activities and action.

Organiser Eva Renbjor said there were 1300 paying visitors on the Saturday and by noon on Sunday the number had almost reached 1000.

"But these were mostly family groups and as entry was free for children there would be been more like 3000 to 3500 visitors on Saturday," Renbjor said.

Halga and Grum from Tauranga take a look at what the weapon seller has to offer.

She said that was double the number of people who attended last year's festival.

"The town was also happy with the festival as the local businesses were kept very busy over the weekend."

Renbjor said she had expected around 40 Viking tents to be set up in the centre of Matthews Park to create an authentic Viking village but the final number was 55.

Five-year-old Zoe Kite takes part in a special game for children which entailed removing objects from poles with a lance while riding a hobby horse.

Co-organiser Jamie Hughes said 120 re-enactors attended the festival and the re-enactments of Viking battles were a feature of both days and attracted plenty of attention as did the demonstrations on horseback of skills at arms, mounted archery and horse to horse and horse to foot combat.

A warrior woman successfully removes a ring from a pole while riding at speed.

These skills were all part of the Vikings' military training.

David Bolton of Napier, a member of the Company of the Sacred Sword, demonstrates the correct way to hold a spear.

Visitors to the festival were able to try out spear and axe throwing and archery and these proved to be popular with all ages.

Axe thrower Hamish Bowker.

Hamish Bowker of Sweet Axe Throwing attended last year's festival and noted that no-one knew who to throw an axe correctly so he established Sweet Axes and teaches the proper technique.

He said axe throwing was good fun and quite cathartic.

"I have a really cool lifestyle, I work in a brewery during the week and at weekends I throw axes and yell at people."

Artist Corina John with one of the digital paintings she donated for the best dressed male and female and the best tent site.

The festival featured traditional Viking crafts including knife making, spinning and hand weaving.