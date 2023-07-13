Female sex offender to be released from prison

Alexa Seu will be released in Auckland and banned from licensed premises for six months. Photo / Supplied

A woman who sexually assaulted a drunk man in a Dunedin churchyard will be released from prison next week after nearly seven years behind bars.

Alexa Seu — who was sentenced as Alex Aleti Seu — will have served the entirety of a six-year, nine-month sentence, which was imposed on an array of sex charges.

The 36-year-old Auckland Prison inmate had been at the theatre in 2016 while her victim had been watching an All Blacks game in an Octagon bar, the court heard at sentencing.

According to court documents, she followed him along George St before dragging him into a darkened alleyway, where a range of sex acts took place.

The victim fled but Seu followed him down Great King St and into the grounds of a church, where the violations continued.

She was also convicted of several indecent assaults which took place in the ensuing months.

While locked up Seu had completed more than 30 sessions with a psychologist and completed the drug treatment programme.

“Ms Seu spoke well for herself during the course of the [Parole] board hearing. She accepts that there will be limitations imposed during the immediate period following her release but speaks positively about her future,” panel convener Judge Charles Blackie said.

The inmate previously told the board she wanted to go back to study when she was released and perhaps pursue her interest in writing.

Among her release conditions, which will last six months, are:

· To live at an Auckland address and not to move unless approved by Probation.

· To submit to electronic monitoring.

· To attend any programmes as directed by Probation.

· Not to contact victims.

· Not to possess alcohol or psychoactive drugs.

· Not to enter licensed premises other than supermarkets.