A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled through Christchurch at lunchtime. Photo / GeoNet

A Christchurch councillor took his moment when a minor quake rippled through Christchurch at lunchtime Wednesday, claiming it was a result of a policy he pitched during a council meeting.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit 5km south-east of Christchurch, with extreme shakes measured in central and western suburbs of the city.

It hit at 12.01pm, lasting only a few seconds but at a depth of only 9km.

M3.0 quake causing light shaking near Christchurch https://t.co/dxT6Np7edb — GeoNet (@geonet) February 28, 2023

Over 4000 residents in Christchurch reported feeling the shake within minutes of it hitting, social media users remarked the quake was felt across the city.

“Felt that one, very noisy quake,” one Twitter user commented shortly after the shaking.

Another said they felt a “slight wobble” in Spreydon, while another resident observed the fourth floor of their office “was wobbly”.

The quake was felt in a Christchurch City Council meeting, which had commenced several floors high in the city-central council building.

The shake interrupted Christchurch Civic Trust chair Ross Gray delivering his deputation on housing intensification rules to councillors.

Gray jokingly remarked his deputations “had a ground-shaking effect”.

The comment was met with laughter and applause from councillors before the meeting resumed.