Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Earthquake hits Christchurch: Councillor claims his policy has ‘ground-shaking effect’

Nathan Morton
By
Quick Read
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled through Christchurch at lunchtime. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled through Christchurch at lunchtime. Photo / GeoNet

A Christchurch councillor took his moment when a minor quake rippled through Christchurch at lunchtime Wednesday, claiming it was a result of a policy he pitched during a council meeting.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit 5km south-east of Christchurch, with extreme shakes measured in central and western suburbs of the city.

It hit at 12.01pm, lasting only a few seconds but at a depth of only 9km.

Over 4000 residents in Christchurch reported feeling the shake within minutes of it hitting, social media users remarked the quake was felt across the city.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Felt that one, very noisy quake,” one Twitter user commented shortly after the shaking.

Another said they felt a “slight wobble” in Spreydon, while another resident observed the fourth floor of their office “was wobbly”.

The quake was felt in a Christchurch City Council meeting, which had commenced several floors high in the city-central council building.

The shake interrupted Christchurch Civic Trust chair Ross Gray delivering his deputation on housing intensification rules to councillors.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Gray jokingly remarked his deputations “had a ground-shaking effect”.

The comment was met with laughter and applause from councillors before the meeting resumed.

Latest from New Zealand