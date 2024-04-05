The incident happened in Feilding late yesterday afternoon.

Police are investigating a possible gang-related incident in Feilding where it is believed a man was shot at a property and then left at a different residential address.

Last night police were called to Collins Cres at 4.15pm by ambulance staff, who had arrived three minutes earlier to find a man badly injured.

A source told the Herald that when paramedics arrived they saw the man lying on the driveway.

Twenty minutes later, after police had secured the scene, paramedics were cleared to treat the man.

The source said he was in a serious condition but was “conscious and talking to the first police”.

“The victim was rushed to hospital by police escort for urgent surgery,” the source said.

They had heard the incident was gang-related.

Police are yet to confirm any further details but said last night it was thought the man was injured at a different address to where he was found.

The source said a white car was seen leaving the scene shortly after “two loud bangs” were heard in the area.

A man was said to be driving the vehicle and the source said the bangs were “possibly a shotgun”.

A police spokesperson said last night that officers were working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries which they believe were sustained at another location within Feilding.

“At this stage, no specific concerns are held for the wider public and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Feilding area as officers undertake further inquiries.”

A spokesperson from St John said it was notified of the incident at 4.12pm.



