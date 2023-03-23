Feilding police have arrested and charged a group of five young people in relation to aggravated robbery, burglary and stealing cars.

It follows a beefing up of police presence in the Manawatū town to combat “undesirable” behaviour.

However, no arrests have yet been made after a Feilding woman was injured in an armed carjacking during a police chase this month. Offenders allegedly rushed at the woman with a machete, stole her car and ditched it days later in a settlement west of Palmerston North.

“These rogues need to be dealt to with the full force of the law,” Feilding councillor and Manawatū District deputy mayor Michael Ford said about the March 9 spree.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police have been doing “reassurance patrols and letting criminals know they’re not welcome in town”.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and we take a no-nonsense approach to offending that threatens that.”

Grantham said people should “get to know their neighbours” and report suspicious activity.

“A connected community is a safe community,” he said.











