A man has been arrested and charged after a fleeing driver incident in Feilding which resulted in a school being placed in lockdown.

“The man has been charged with failing to stop for police and failing to remain stopped in relation to the events of that day,” police said.

He is also facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful assembly in connection with an unrelated matter.

The man has appeared in Palmerston North District Court and has been remanded in custody.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

“The search for the man that day resulted in a school being placed into lockdown for a short time,” police said.

Lytton St primary school in Feilding went into lockdown around 2.20pm on March 15 after police spotted a person driving in the area with a warrant out for their arrest.

The person attempted to evade police but the pursuit was shortly abandoned due to “safety concerns”.

The car was spiked later on Marlborough St but was abandoned by the driver and passengers.



