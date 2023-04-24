Feilding fatal shooting: Scene examinations continue, dog also shot by police

District Commander Scott Fraser talks about the police shooting incident that took place in Feilding on Monday. Video / Mark Mitchell

Armed police who shot a man dead after an eight-hour standoff in Feilding yesterday also shot a dog, police have confirmed.

Police said there were a number of dogs at the property and one of them was shot by officers.

This morning, a dog could be seen peering out a window of the house.

The Manawatū District Council said animal control officers were waiting for instructions from the police about how to proceed.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser confirmed there had been a number of dogs at the property and one of them was shot by police.

A dog could be seen at the scene where a man was fatally shot by police. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police were initially called to a house on Seddon St about 1pm yesterday after reports the man had shot through a neighbour’s window.

Neighbours told RNZ the man caused trouble on the street, and they understood he was shooting at his neighbour’s house as he believed they had called dog control.

When police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers, Fraser said.

“Ongoing voice appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.”

The armed offenders squad was deployed as a precautionary measure and the police negotiation team also attended.

More than 25 police staff were involved in the operation across the course of the evening, Fraser said.

“At around 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital.”

A council spokesman said animal control officers were called by police to assist with two dogs on the Seddon St property following the shooting last night.

“They were asked to put them into separate rooms in order to preserve the scene. One of the dogs later escaped the room that it was placed into.”

Animal control officers managed to catch it and it was impounded at 2.30am this morning.

The second dog remains on the property.

The property and the owner were known to animal control but the council spokesman would not give specific details for privacy reasons.

Police at the scene on Seddon St, Feilding. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fraser confirmed the man was known to police and officers had been called to his address on previous occasions.

Exactly how many times they were called and for what reasons were part of a wider investigation, Fraser said.

More police officers are on the ground today providing reassurance to locals and conducting a scene examination, he said.

“This event would have no doubt concerned some residents but we would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident,” Fraser said.

One neighbour told RNZ the man lived at the Seddon St house with his son, who police got to speak to him yesterday.

“Dad, please just come out,” the man’s son was heard saying.



