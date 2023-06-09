Don't miss the Foodie Film Fest on this weekend at MTG Theatre, in Napier.

Don't miss the Foodie Film Fest on this weekend at MTG Theatre, in Napier.

This year’s Winter F.A.W.C! Foodie Film Fest uses the magic of cinema to create a true celebration of the culinary arts.

In its second year, the Foodie Film Fest runs this weekend at MTG Theatre featuring seven curated food-focused films, from mouth-watering documentaries and delicious classics to rich narratives that weave culinary tales with compelling characters.

Attendees have the opportunity to delve into the vibrant world of food while also enjoying a drink or snack, included in their tickets.

Prices range between $17-$20, with films running at various times today and tomorrow. Bookings can be made at www.fawc.co.nz or at MTG Theatre.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Enjoy a special bar of Silky Oak Chocolates, as you sit back and enjoy the classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Starring Gene Wilder as the eccentric Willy Wonka, this original film stands the test of time and remains one of the most beloved children’s films of all time.

The Trip to Italy

Comedy buddies/rivals take on a restaurant tour of Italy. Discover the incredible landscape as well as the cuisine of Italy in a trip filled with witty repartee and personal insecurities. Included in your ticket is a delicious tiramisu jar cake from Picnic.

From the Vine

This dramedy features a downtrodden man who experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. There he finds a new purpose in reviving his grandfather’s old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process. Included in the ticket price is a glass of Esk Valley wine.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

The Lunchbox

The film, set in Mumbai, revolves around a mistaken delivery by the Dabbawalas (lunchbox service) of Mumbai, which leads to a relationship between Saajan, a lonely widower close to retirement, and Ila, an unhappy housewife, as they start exchanging notes through the daily lunchbox.

Percy vs Goliath

Starring Oscar-winner Christopher Walken, as well as Zach Braff and Christina Ricci, this film follows the true story of a 1998 lawsuit of small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer’s crops.

City of Gold

City of Gold chronicles Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s deep and complex relationship with the food and culture of his city, Los Angeles. Long known for his robust writing about the hidden culinary treasures in LA, Gold was one of the first critics to review small family-owned restaurants in far-flung ethnic enclaves with as much care as the haute cuisine establishments of Beverly Hills.

On Sunday, moviegoers can also pop down to the MTG early and discover the delights of the Dosa Project Food truck, which will be on-site all day.