“We’re concerned there are a lot of women out there we know that are in unsafe situations living with an abuser and the viability of leaving with the huge financial pressure of not being able to afford to live is obviously going to affect their decision as to whether they are even going to attempt to reach out for help.”
“It’s really concerning for us if you think about a healthy relationship and financial pressure of not being able to put food on the table, pay your bills, is going to cause a lot of friction. We think that if there’s already abuse present it’s going to make these situations worse and more volatile.”
Its kaiwhakahaere (manager) Charlotte Moore said housing was a top priority.
“Access to housing is huge. Continuing to ensure that the state is growing its stock of social housing and that that social housing is warm, safe, accessible, plentiful is really important.”
She said the welfare system also needed to be accessible and not leave people in a worse-off situation.
“I think that ensuring that our welfare system is really keyed up in terms of understanding the dynamics of [family violence] and not being punitive in its approach to dealing with people seeking welfare is really important.”
Moore said one good step was a policy framework introduced in 2023 that aimed to get government agencies to consider the impact of family violence as a contributing factor to the financial debt people owed the state.