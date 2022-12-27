Fears for two young kayakers missing off Hawke’s Bay

There are fears for two young kayakers who have failed to return to shore after a trip to an island off the coast of Hawke’s Bay earlier this evening.

A police spokesperson said police were alerted at 6.30pm that several young kayakers had failed to return from a trip to Bare Island.

Three of the kayakers have since been located, however, two are still unaccounted for.

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who was on or near the island in kayaks and/or fishing this evening or knows of people who were.

They are asking that if you do have information to call police on 105 and quote event number P053091796.