Feared chlorine leak in Christchurch: Person taken to hospital after incident at Tegel Foods plant

One person has been rushed to hospital after a suspected chlorine leak at a Christchurch industrial site.

The Herald understands the incident was at the Tegel Foods plant on Carmen Rd, State Highway 1, in Hei Hei.

Fire and Emergency told the Herald crews were called to Carmen Rd about 3.15pm after a report of a “suspected” leak.

Crews from fire stations at Wigram, Ilam and the Christchurch command unit attended. The command unit has chlorine detection equipment, a spokesman said.