Crews have been investigating; however, “we don’t believe there is a confirmed chlorine leak”, the spokesman said.
Hato Hone St John took one person to Christchurch City Hospital in a moderate condition.
Tegel Foods’ Christchurch plant declined to comment. A worker at a nearby business confirmed to the Herald emergency services had descended on the site.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
