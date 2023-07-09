Faulty airbags recall: Drivers told to ‘immediately stop driving’ affected vehicles

Citroen's DS3 imports are among those impacted by the recall. Photo / Supplied

Citroen's DS3 imports are among those impacted by the recall. Photo / Supplied

Drivers of a selection of imported Citroens from Singapore have been asked to immediately stop driving them as Auto Distributors New Zealand issues a severe recall for a handful Citroen and DS models due to faulty Takata airbags.

Citroen C3s from 2012–'17, C4s from 2012–'17, DS3s from 2012–'17, DS4s from 2012–'17, and DS5s from 2012–'17 are the models impacted by the recall notice, and a total of 36 Citroens around the country have been affected.

The imported cars have been fitted with one of Takata’s faulty airbag units; ‘New Zealand new’ equivalents are not affected.

“The Takata airbag recall is for DS3/DS3/DS5 vehicles (33 Vins), plus Citroen C3 (1 Vin) and C4 (2 Vins) only. ADNZ confirms that only ‘grey’ Imports from Singapore are affected by this recall – a total of 36 parallel imported vehicles. No New Zealand new vehicles are affected,” Citroen said in a statement issued to media.

“An ongoing global recall of Takata airbags for vehicles from several brands and manufacturers has been active for many years.

“They have been subject to a recall campaign since 2020, around the world. Owners of these vehicles have been repeatedly contacted and urged to seek the required repair immediately.

“We are now extending the urgency of this recall.”

DS urges owners of DS3/DS4/DS5 produced between 2009 to 2017 and C3 produced in 2012 & C4 produced in 2013 with recalled Takata airbags, which have not yet been replaced, are being urged by Citroen to “immediately stop driving them”.

Owners are asked to contact their local Citroen dealership for a free repair, and a free loan car will be provided whilst the repair is taking place.

Takata was one of the world’s largest manufacturers of airbags globally, but it has emerged that some of its airbags could send metal shrapnel through a car’s cabin upon activation.

About 100 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide after 33 confirmed fatalities caused by faulty Takata airbags, mostly in the United States.