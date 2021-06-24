Father who assaulted 7-month-old Pōrangahau girl on night she died jailed for four years

The father of a seven-month-old Pōrangahau girl who died in 2019 has appeared for sentencing in the Hastings District Court. Photo / NZME

A father found guilty of assaulting a seven-month-old Pōrangahau girl on the night she died has been sentenced to four years and three months jail.

Hineteaorangi Maraki was found lifeless in her bed on the morning of October 8, 2019.

David (Rawiri) Maxwell Sciascia appeared for sentencing on Friday, having been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard, and two charges of assault with a weapon.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one representative charge of assaulting a child.

An autopsy found she had a fractured skull and had suffered blunt force trauma to her head when she was found lifeless in her bed on the morning of October 8, 2019.

Sciascia was not charged with killing Hineteaorangi as police determined the cause of her death could not be proven.

Whanua, some of whom supported Sciascia, and some who supported Hineteaorangi, filled the Hastings District Court as he was sentenced by Judge Bridget Mackintosh.

