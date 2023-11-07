Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash on State Highway 1 on November 3.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash on State Highway 1 on November 3.

Police are asking for dashcam footage from motorists who were travelling at the time of a fatal crash south of Tūrangi last week.

One person died and several others were injured in the crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 near Rotoaira Rd on November 3.

The road was closed for several hours.

The crash between a Blue Mitsubishi Canter truck and a silver Ford Ranger happened around 10am.

Police said in a statement they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that may have recorded the crash, or the movements of the vehicles involved leading up to it.

If you are able to assist, please contact police on 105 referencing file number 231104/9089.