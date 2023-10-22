Photo / Bevan Conley

There were two fatal crashes on the region’s roads on Friday - before the official Labour Day weekend holiday even began.

A motorcyclist was critically injured and later died in hospital following a crash in Taihape on Friday around 3.40pm.

The crash between a car and motorbike occurred on State Highway 1.

Two hours earlier, one person died at the scene after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 between Maxwell Station and Pukerimu Roads near Pākaraka.

A police spokesperson said another person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the last time there were fatal accidents in the Manawatū-Whanganui region over Labour weekend was in 2020, when two people died.

As of Sunday morning, six people had died in road accidents across the country since Friday afternoon.

Director of national road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, said police had “a firm focus” on the four main causes of death and serious injury on the roads - people not wearing their seatbelts, impairment, distractions and speed.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – we can all play a part by ensuring everyone wears a seatbelt, doesn’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, removes distractions and slows down.

“Our dedicated staff will be patrolling our roads anywhere, any time to deter these unsafe driving behaviours.

“Don’t risk the chance of receiving an infringement notice or being charged for an offence this weekend or any other day.”

Five people died over Labour weekend last year, with six deaths in 2021, eight in 2020 and two in 2019.

The lowest Labour Day weekend road toll was in 2013.

One person died and 109 people were injured.

The official 2023 Labour weekend holiday period began at 4pm on Friday, October 20 and ends at 6am on Tuesday.