The scene of the fatal crash in Flat Bush. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police officer has been stood down after a fatal crash in South Auckland this morning.

A cyclist died at the scene of the incident involving a moving vehicle and several parked cars on Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush.

Police did not give any further details of the crash, but said an off-duty officer who was involved is being stood down from duty and the incident is being referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

Cordons are set to remain in place for some time while an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is carried out.