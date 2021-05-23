Fatal crash: Passenger dies in two-car crash on State Highway 2 at Raupunga, Hawke's Bay

A person has died in a crash in northern Hawke's Bay.
The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2 at Raupunga about 5.40pm on Sunday night.
A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Another person was injured and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A diversion was in place at Mohaka Coach Road on Sunday night, but the road has since been cleared.
Read More
- Serious crash on State Highway 2, northern Hawke's Bay - NZ Herald
- One person seriously injured after car crashes into drain near Napier - NZ Herald
- Crash at notorious Hawke's Bay intersection: Man charged with dangerous driving - NZ Herald
- Rural community rallies after fatal crash in Central Hawke's Bay - NZ Herald
- Two people injured, one seriously, in Ōtāne crash - NZ Herald
- Motorcyclist in serious condition following crash in Central Hawke's Bay - NZ Herald