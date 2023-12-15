One person has died after an overnight crash on Elwood Rd, near Hastings, and another was killed yesterday afternoon near Dannevirke.

Two people are dead after crashes in Tararua and Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday morning one person had died after a crash on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke on Friday.

The crash on the Oringi North overbridge between a motorcycle and a car was reported to police around 2pm.

One person was also airlifted to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries. The highway was closed for several hours.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, one person died after an overnight two-vehicle crash near Hastings.

The crash occurred on Elwood Rd, Waipatu, shortly after 12.15am on Saturday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

- More to come