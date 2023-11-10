Fatal crash near Ashburton - one dead, police investigating

Police are the scene of a fatal crash near Ashburton. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a crash on Rakaia Highway north of Ashburton this morning.

Police were alerted to a serious two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck at about 10.20am.

They initially said people involved sustained serious injuries.

It has now been confirmed that one person has died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time,” said a police spokesperson.

“The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.”

Both lanes of the road are blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

At 12.10pm Waka Kotahi NZTA said the road remained closed south of Rakaia township, near the intersection with South Town Belt.

“The road will likely remain closed for several hours,” a spokesperson said.