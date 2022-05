The crash was reported to emergency services at 2.08pm. Photo / NZME

24 May, 2022

A person has died after a crash in Ōrewa, north of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle collided with two other vehicles and a building. The person died at the scene.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 2.08pm.

The serious crash unit will examine the scene. Police advised motorists to avoid the area while cordons are in place.