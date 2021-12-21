Fatal crash in Auckland, police at scene in Hillpark

A person has died after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Hillpark.

One vehicle crashed into a tree on Dennis Ave at 7.40am.

"Sadly despite first aid being provided, the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"A second occupant of the vehicle has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition."

Cordons are in place on Dennis Ave at the crash site.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash.

Due to the crash, Auckland Transport's 366 bus services are detouring the area and missing all stops on Dennis Ave. Passengers are being warned to allow extra time.