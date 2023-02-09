Both police and the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to last night's fatal crash. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Both police and the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to last night's fatal crash. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A person was killed when a truck transporting a car and a 4WD towing a trailer collided on a notoriously dangerous one-way bridge in Ahipara last night.

Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross said his brigade was called alongside police to Roma Rd, near the coastline, around 9.48pm.

“The bridge was completely jammed. You couldn’t get through.”

Police confirmed one person had died at the scene.

The two vehicles collided on the one-way bridge on Roma Rd in Ahipara. Photo / Google Maps

According to Ross, they were the sole occupant of the 4WD.

Three other people had been in the truck but police said no other injuries had been reported.

“It’s a very, very bad spot,” Ross said of the bridge where the crash unfolded.

Firefighters were at the scene for four and a half hours. When they left the tow trucks were still removing wreckage from the closed road.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and their inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Ross implored motorists to moderate their speed regardless of what vehicle they were driving, especially on narrow country roads.

The death is the sixth road fatality in Northland this year - a stark contrast to the same time last year when the regional road toll sat at two deaths.