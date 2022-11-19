A motorist drove into several parked cars before fatally crashing into a home on Ruru Rd, Bromley on Sunday morning. Photo / Sam Sherwood

A motorist crashed into several parked cars before driving through a fence and smashing into a Christchurch home, dying at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ruru Rd, Bromley about 12.10am on Sunday. The driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

A witness at the scene said the driver had crashed into several parked cars, including one only metres from the Ruru Rd home, before they appeared to have mounted a grass verge and driven through a fence and into a home.

The homeowner, Phyl, who did not want her surname published, said she and her husband were asleep in their room directly above where the car smashed when the woke to a “loud, almighty bang”.

A car parked only metres from the scene was badly damaged. Photo / Sam Sherwood

“We thought it was an earthquake because our house lifted up and banged back down again,” she said.

“And then I heard yelling so I looked out the top window and saw a car down the road that had been hit. And then when I looked down I saw a car sticking out of our house.”

She walked through her home and saw part of the car was “sitting in our house”.

Once outside she could see the driver of the car and instantly realised “there was nothing we could do. They were gone”.

A neighbour had got the driver’s “traumatised” dog out of the car and Phyl took the dog on to her property.

The homeowner said the crash felt like an earthquake. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Phyl said the ordeal was “traumatising”.

“I’m still trying to get it out of my head.”

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.



