Fatal crash closes State Highway 1 near Dairy Flat

One person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash on the Northern Motorway this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 near Dairy Flat at about 4.30pm today.

The crash has caused traffic chaos on SH1, with officials being forced to close the Northern Motorway between the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp and Silverdale.

SH1 OTEHA VALLEY TO SILVERDALE - ROAD CLOSED - 5:10PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is closed northbound from Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp to Silverdale. Detour via East Coast Rd or Dairy Flat Hwy and expect delays. ^CO. pic.twitter.com/n4wiBRdpd2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 20, 2023

Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to detour to the East Coast or Dairy Flat highway and to expect delays.

There are also delays in the southbound lane as emergency services assist at the crash site.