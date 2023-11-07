A horse frightened by fireworks in Thames has run into the path of a car and been fatally struck. Video / Supplied

A horse died and a driver was left in shock after the animal was reportedly spooked by fireworks and galloped into the path of a car in Thames on Guy Fawkes night.

Graphic video shared online showed the horse running down the road, onlookers at first expressing surprise and amusement at seeing the horse on Rolleston St late on Sunday.

But that quickly turns to panic as the approaching car is spotted.

“Stop the car!” a voice exclaims and bystanders attempt to flag the motorist down before a sickening impact is heard.

Driver Tony Carter-Gerraty told the Herald he saw the people just a moment before the impact and had no time to react.

“All of a sudden there was something jumping through my window and the window hit my face,” he said.

He said the horse’s owner was chasing behind the animal on foot when it collided with his car.

Carter-Gerraty said he believed the animal died instantly and he was “lucky to be alive”.

He walked away with only minor injuries, photos of the damage to his Mazda Familia showing how close he came to death.

The driver of the Mazda says he feels "lucky to be alive". Photo / Tony Carter-Gerraty

The front window was caved in on the driver’s side and the impact left a large dent on the roof.

He said the window hit him in the face and he was left with a sore chest from his seatbelt but was otherwise uninjured.

He questioned how the horse got out and said he had been advised that the owner would be liable for the damage to the car, which was now undriveable.

Carter-Gerraty said he felt for the owners of the horse but had been left without transport to work and now needed to buy a replacement vehicle.

Tony Carter-Gerraty says he had no time to react before the horse hit his car (pictured). Photo / Tony Carter-Gerraty

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed that they attended the incident and a spokesperson for police advised that anyone using fireworks should do so safely, remaining aware of their surroundings and should consult their neighbours prior to using them.

The horse was not the only animal that reportedly died as a result of fireworks this year and animal lovers shared their anger online.

The Ban the Boom NZ page saw outraged animal lovers petitioning politicians to ban the sale of fireworks.

“You guys can make this happen - ban the sale of fireworks,” one woman wrote. “People are being injured, animals are dying. It’s about time NZ stopped this madness, or shall we wait until a child dies before you step up and do something?”

Guy Fawkes celebrations this year also saw Auckland families ducking for cover after a fireworks mishap at the Waikaraka Park speedway.

Video captured the rogue fireworks landing in the crowd, prompting shrieks and shouting among families in the sold-out stands.

Promoter Bruce Robertson said a speedway official at the event had told him that a piece of one of the fireworks had landed in the crowd.























