State Highway 5 at Whakarewarewa south of Rotorua has reopened following a fatal crash this morning.

The national Easter road toll is at five, including the death in Rotorua and another in Matamata.

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post late this morning the person injured in the Rotorua crash was in Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were called to State Highway 5 in Whakarewarewa, south of Rotorua at 5.05am.

The crash involved two vehicles.

Matamata death

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a tractor in Richmond Downs, Matamata.

Police were called to Piakonui Rd at 10.40am yesterday.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died overnight.

A spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Easter road toll at five

The Matamata death brings the Easter holiday road toll to five.

Three people died and 15 others were injured in two separate crashes near Tekapo on State Highway 8 in Canterbury.

Only one person was killed on New Zealand roads during the Easter period last year.

Five people died over Easter in 2022, and seven in 2021.

Serious crash in Western Bay

In western Bay of Plenty, one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near the intersection of Wainui South Rd last night.

The southbound lane was closed and emergency services responded to the crash about 7:45pm at Whakamārama.

“One person has received serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.”

A Tauranga witness told the Bay of Plenty Times southbound traffic was at a standstill until about 9.15pm when it traffic was allowed through.

She said the "windscreen [of the vehicle] was smashed out completely".












