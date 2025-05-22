The stalwart of New Zealand’s fashion industry is pivoting to an online model.
Tanya Carlson has told customers of the Ponsonby Rd closure.
Carlson thanked customers, citing shifts in retail as a reason for the change.
Fashion designer Tanya Carlson has announced her label will close its physical retail space after more than two decades trading on Ponsonby Rd.
In an email sent to customers on Thursday morning, the designer said her business was approaching “the end of an era for the Carlson Ponsonby Store, as we count down to the end of our lease in early June”.
Its final day in store at 120 Ponsonby Rd will be Sunday, June 8.
After that, Carlson will pivot the label’s business model, continuing to sell through a dedicated online store and other NZ stockists.
While preparing to farewell her long-term retail location, which also houses her workroom, the Otago-raised designer offered a note of thanks to her loyal customers.
“We’ve had 21 amazing years in this location and have been reflecting with gratitude on the thousands of incredible women we’ve had the pleasure of meeting and dressing over the years,” she wrote.
“It’s been a joy to share our love of crafted, considered design in this beautiful space. Most of all, it’s been a privilege to be part of your working life, special occasions, celebrations, weddings, and anniversaries.”
The designer, who is a long-time selector and head judge for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards, pointed to shifts in retail as driving the change.
In 1997, she returned home, establishing a custom design studio before launching an eponymous label.
Carlson designs are characterised by draping, a use of rich fabrics and romantic detailing. She traces these details back to childhood dress-ups with vintage satin ball gowns and the dramatic windswept Otago landscape she grew up in.
The fashion retail landscape continues to prove challenging for New Zealand designers.