Beef + Lamb NZ will stage two Farming for Profit field days next week - one at Ngatapa, the other at Whakaki. Photo / RNZ / Tessa Charles

Tairāwhiti farmers are reminded about the Farming for Profit field day to be held in the district on Tuesday.

Beef + Lamb NZ will stage the event on Mangatoitoi Station, Russell Rd at Ngātapa from 1pm-4pm on May 28.

Those attending will get to hear about farming profitably from some of the region’s successful farmers.

“They will share management tips that will help farmers make the most of what they’ve got on their properties,” a B+LNZ spokesman said.

“Attendees will also learn how fertiliser strategies can be worked to increase profitability, to make the most of pasture resources.”

The focus will be on getting the feed plan on track, farm input costs and productivity, fertiliser strategy and “looking out and after yourselves”.

A Wairoa event will be held at Hereheretau Station at Whakakī next Wednesday (May 29), again from 1pm-4pm.

Contact B+LNZ's Mark Harris this weekend for registrations.








