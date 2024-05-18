B+LNZ will hold a workshop on Farming for Profit at Ngātapa on May 28.

Beef+Lamb New Zealand will run another Farming for Profit field day this month aimed at helping farmers set themselves up for a profitable season.

It will be staged at Mangatoitoi Station in Russell Road at Ngātapa on May 28, from 1pm to 4pm.

“Come and hear from successful farmers how they prepared for a profitable season,” B+LNZ senior extension manager Mark Harris said.

“They will share management tips on how to make the most out of what you’ve got on your farms.

“You will also learn how fertiliser strategies can be leveraged to increase productivity and make the most of your pasture resource,” Harris said.

Topics to be covered include: Is your feed plan on track?; Farm input costs and productivity; fertiliser strategy; and looking out and after ourselves.

”Barbecue and refreshments will round the afternoon off.

