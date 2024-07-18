Farmers will be able to fit a crush protection device (CPD) to their quad bikes at a discounted price through the Safer Rides initiative.

Farmers throughout the country have been encouraged to install crush protection devices (CPDs) on their quad bikes to help reduce harm on farm with the launch of the Safer Rides incentive programme.

From 2019 to 2023, there were 22 quad bike-related fatalities in New Zealand, most involving rollovers and steep grades.

Now, Safer Farms, Rabobank, Anzco Foods, LIC, Craigmore Sustainables and PGG Wrightson have teamed up with retailers Trax Equipment and Quadbar to offer a discount of up to 75% for the CPDs.

The devices provide space underneath an upturned quad bike by spreading the weight of the bike and either creating space for survival, or allowing the bike to roll off the occupant.

The incentive programme is being led by Safer Farms, the industry-led organisation dedicated to leading and inspiring a safer farm culture throughout New Zealand, to ultimately prevent injury and fatality on-farm.