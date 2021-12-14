Farmers Tauriko store employee calls Māori teenage girl 'undesirable'

A heartbroken and tearful Rotorua teenager has spoken out about the hurt at being called "undesirable" by a staff member who asked her to leave Farmers at The Crossing in Tauranga on Saturday.

Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti, 15, and her Tauranga cousin, Shae Brown, 25, say they feel humiliated at being the subject of what they say was ''racial profiling'' by a Farmers staff member who, they said, told them they looked like they were going to steal something.

The staff member then turned to the 15-year-old and told her she looked "undesirable".

"I don't know why she said that," Aiomai said through tears. "It's really hurt me."

The incident involving two young Māori women happened at Farmers at The Crossing. Photo / George Novak

Brown said she had cried every day since Saturday and she was heartbroken for her cousin as she said she could see the "life disappear" from her.

"Why was I not addressed too? I am a more fair-skinned Māori and I felt my privilege that day and I wished it was me because I am older and I can deal with it better. She will hold that for the rest of her life."

Farmers told the Rotorua Daily Post: ''This matter has been brought to our attention and we are currently undertaking an investigation as to exactly what occurred. We have already contacted the family on this.

''The Company take these types of allegations very seriously and once we have completed our investigation we will work with the family directly.''

Aiomai broke down in tears several times while telling her story to the Rotorua Daily Post.

She said the cousins were happy and excited to do some shopping, have a meal and go to the movies. It was to be a celebration for Aiomai finishing her Year 11 NCEA exams and winning a dance competition.

Aiomai wanted to buy her mother some perfume from Farmers for Christmas but forgot to take a photo of the specific sort.

As she and her cousin were walking around the aisles trying to find it, they were approached twice by staff members offering to help, which they declined.

They said they were approached a third time by a different staff member who said security cameras operators had advised the staff member the young women didn't look like they were going to buy anything and they might steal something.

The staff member asked the young women to leave the store.

Aiomai said her cousin explained they didn't have a photo of the perfume they wanted to which the staff member said they could stay but they would need to be followed by the staff member while they looked.

Aiomai broke down in tears when she recalled what happened next.

"She looked at me and said, 'Oh, you look undesirable' ... You know as a 15-year-old girl who is the only Māori person in there and fully dressed in black because that's mainly my closet, I was really confused ... I don't know why she said that. It has really hurt me."

The two young women left the store and went to their car and cried.

Brown said she got her composure and went back into the store and approached the manager and staff member to demand an apology.

Aiomai said she went back inside the store so the staff member and manager could apologise.

Aiomai and Brown said the store manager apologised and told them the staff member had learned a big lesson and that staff would be better trained. The staff member gave an apology which the young women said did not seem sincere.

Brown said she told the staff member to please never call a 15-year-old undesirable again because it was inappropriate.

The young women were further hurt when the staff member then denied she used the word "undesirable".

Aiomai said she and her cousin looked at each other shocked.

"She was sugar coating it because her boss was there ... It was really hurtful. She knew she said it. She lied to both of our faces," Aiomai said.

Brown said they hoped by speaking out it would bring about change.

"I'm hoping that what we have said will change things so Māori can go out and feel comfortable shopping without feeling victimised or anxious and without feeling like they are being targeted.

"This has absolutely broken us. We hope this (speaking out) will make a difference."

Aiomai's mother, Anewa Nuku-Tarawhiti, said her daughter had been raised to be respectful, honest, loving and giving.

"Her name Aiomai means 'here at peace', she has always been a peaceful, content, fun, shy child ... She's a really respectful girl and I think that showed when she walked out of the shop, head held high and let her emotions out in the car."

She said she was proud of her daughter and niece for telling their stories so this didn't happen again.

Aiomai's grandfather, Rotorua kaumātua Hone Tarawhiti, has taken the matter further and approached Farmers management.

"Both girls had not committed any crimes, they were enjoying the day, happily shopping."

In his view: "they were rudely and deliberately confronted because they were Māori."

Tarawhiti said when he learned what had happened, he called the store and asked for the staff member by name. When she answered the phone and he explained who he was, he said she hung up on him.

He has since spoken to Farmers' regional manager and the store manager, who had been receptive. He said he asked to see video footage but was told the young women couldn't be seen on the security footage.

Tarawhiti said he asked Farmers to reprimand the staff member, give some recognition to Aiomai and Brown and hold a face-to-face meeting with the whānau and Farmers management where the staff member could apologise in person.

Tarawhiti has also lodged official complaints with Race Relations Conciliator Meng Foon and the Children's Commissioner. He has also written to Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi.

A spokeswoman from Foon's office said given a complaint had been made, Foon was unable to make public comments. A spokeswoman from the Children's Commissioner said they were also unable to comment as Foon was involved.

Waititi said any form of racism was unacceptable and had no place here in Aotearoa.

"Tangata whenua have long been the subject of vile racist behaviour ... and our people have had enough. I applaud Hone Tarawhiti and his mokopuna for speaking up about this instance and continue to encourage anybody at the receiving end of such behaviour to call it out."

In Waititi's opinion: "Racist slurs of this nature are, in my view, a matter of serious misconduct and ought to be dealt with accordingly."