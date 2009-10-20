Farmers targeted by meat thieves

A surge in crime around the Waikato in which thieves have targeted rural properties and slaughtered stock for food could be blamed on a lingering recession, police say.



Western Waikato police said the number of reported burglaries in the area had risen from 70 in August to 91 last month.



Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson of Huntly police said laptops and large-screen televisions were popular with thieves who over the past month had also stolen all-terrain vehicles from farms around the township. The vehicles could sell for more than $10,000 on the black market.



They had also taken hot water cylinders, popular for their expensive copper, and slaughtered stock for meat.



"Obviously [food] costs a lot of money and we are talking about a recession so it is something that people are stealing," said Mr Simpson.



Federated Farmers Waikato president Stew Wadey said farmers had told him of stock being "professionally done" by thieves on their properties.



Stock theft had been around for years but Mr Wadey agreed the recession could be a driving factor.



"If you go to Countdown you will see a leg of mutton that costs $32 and a whole mutton for about $100," he said.



"This guy went to this farm and cut up four sheep and obviously had skills ... that's $400 worth of meat for what would have been about 20 minutes' worth of work."



Mr Wadey said farmers also had to put up with fuel thefts - which commonly occurred around the time petrol went up.



He said a lot of farm fuel tanks were not bolted or locked up.



"So in seven minutes you could be walking away with $80 worth of petrol."



Farmers were installing security systems including CCTV cameras and were joining neighbourhood watch groups but Mr Wadey said not enough was being done.



Sergeant Dave Hall of Te Awamutu police said farm properties were typically at risk from people driving on to properties, checking to see if anyone was home and if not clearing out the home, outbuildings and any insecure vehicles.



"We accept that it's not always practicable to secure outbuildings and sheds but at the very least all vehicles should be locked when not in use," he said.



Mr Hall said one of the advantages of living in the country was that locals had a good idea if something appeared to be out of place.



"They know who or what should or shouldn't be on a property and what we're asking is if they see something amiss they call police."



But he said a disturbing trend was emerging where thieves were going on to peoples' properties and removing items from unlocked vehicles.



Mr Simpson said thieves would often strike the same homes twice. Burglars would wait for their targets to claim insurance and replace their stolen goods before they showed up again.



"It usually happens within about seven days, the person gets their new stuff and it's gone again."