The Government suggested children collecting eggs is a great concern for farming families. But is it? Photo / NZME

The Government suggested children collecting eggs is a great concern for farming families. But is it? Photo / NZME

Editorial

What came first? The chicken or this Government’s fear about children unlawfully collecting eggs?

In what could easily have been a scene from Yes Minister or The Thick of It, Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden this week announced she will address the great concerns around regulations governing children working on farms.

But are there any concerns from the farmers themselves?

Even if you are an urban-dwelling New Zealander, you likely have spent time on a farm and have family or friends who live and work on the land.

Without putting too fine a point on it, farmers are known to enjoy a good moan over a cuppa, often about the weather but always about the Government and over-regulation. But think to yourself, how many farmers have you met who have told you one of their biggest issues is their children might be breaking the law by collecting eggs or feeding the goats?