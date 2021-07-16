Farmer's Katikati protest: Threat to mount Parliament steps if things don't change

Hundreds take to the streets of Katikati to protest the government. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hundreds take to the streets of Katikati to protest the government. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Tractors, utes, trucks, and even a few ride-on lawnmowers stretched as far as the eye could see on State Highway 2 in Katikati as part of a national protest against the Government on Friday.

Hundreds of vehicles descended on the Western Bay of Plenty township at midday to demonstrate their upset at what some have described as an "interfering Government" imposing too many rules on the rural sector.

The Katikati rally began in two parts: gatherings at the southern and northern ends of town before marching along the main street and coming together at Moore Park.

Avocado grower John Doull with his Mrytle tractor lead the convoy of hundreds into Katikati's Moore Park. Photo / George Novak

Amid a constant stream of tooting from passing traffic, organiser Christina Humphreys said many in the rural sector had been "mumbling into their beards" until now.

A large crowd held flags and signs and waved at passing motorists honking in support.

Ingrid Raath, from Tauranga, said she took part because what affected farmers also affected the wider community and it was important to listen to their concerns.

"I'm fully in support of the farmers because they supply food to not just themselves but to all of us."

Avocado grower John Doull led the march on his Massey Fergusson tractor "Myrtle", a make he said was used a lot in the 1950s to help break the land.

The make of tractor was also used in 2003 by then-Taranaki MP Shane Ardern to mount Parliament steps in protest against the proposed methane tax.

Some of many protesters keen to have their voice heard. Photo / George Novak

"If things don't improve, then I'll be going up those steps again," Doull said.

A man, who would not be named, said he was sick of the "interfering government" and it was getting harder to make ends meet while dealing with increasing compliance costs.

The convoy paraded past hundreds of people standing roadside, cheering them on, as the march headed to the park. A clicker counter at the park tallied more than 500 people.

While some held signs calling for more support for farmers, others took the protest as an opportunity to criticise media, New World Order, and vaccinations.

There was plenty of support from the roadside for protesters in Katikati. Photo / George Novak

At the park, Humphreys spoke to the crowd and said she was very proud of everyone who took part. She said there was a number of issues and people were feeling overwhelmed by the red tape.

"You have to say 'no' and we've done that today."

Humphreys was supported by Tauranga MP Simon Bridges and Western Bay councillor Margaret Murray-Benge.

Bridges said the crowd deserved gratitude.

Bridges told the Bay of Plenty Times he was actually surprised by the turnout as Kiwis were typically pretty laid back. This was the biggest protest he had seen in the Western Bay of Plenty for at least the past decade, he said.

"It shows you can push and push ... but people have come out in force."

Protesters used vehicles of all descriptions in the Katikati demonstration. Photo / George Novak

Asked why he believed there was such a strong turnout, Bridges said there were a lot of rules and regulations affecting people such as farmers and the so-called ute tax added to this.

Bay of Plenty-based Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark said earlier this week it was understandable some of the rural sector felt aggrieved.

"They might be feeling targeted but actually, this is a target for everyone in the country. All of us need to make a shift where possible. It's really not about targeting a group of people."

The fees affected only new purchases — not existing fleets or second-hand buys — which for many businesses could be written off for tax purposes anyway, she said.

Protesters in convoy in Katikati attracted plenty of support. Photo / George Novak

Video made with funding from