Farmer dies in West Coast river while mustering cattle

A man has died in a West Coast river today while mustering cattle.

About 11am today, police received a report that a man had gone into the Mikonui River, south of Ross, and had not resurfaced.

A search team including police staff and personnel from Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Swift Water Rescue, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, along with a local helicopter, were deployed to search in the isolated location.

“Sadly a Swift Water Rescue team located him deceased late this afternoon about 12km from where he entered the water,” NZ Police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank the search team for their response today.”

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.