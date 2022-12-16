Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Farmer dies in West Coast river while mustering cattle

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A man has died in a West Coast river today while mustering cattle.

About 11am today, police received a report that a man had gone into the Mikonui River, south of Ross, and had not resurfaced.

A search team including police staff and personnel from Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Swift Water Rescue, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, along with a local helicopter, were deployed to search in the isolated location.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Sadly a Swift Water Rescue team located him deceased late this afternoon about 12km from where he entered the water,” NZ Police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank the search team for their response today.”

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

Latest from New Zealand