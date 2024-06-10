Far North’s Got Talent competitors Tawhiri Mateparea, keyboard, Asher Williams, drums, and Muriwhenua Waitai, vocals, got to perform with Kiwi musical great Tory Kingi at the FNGT final wananga.

After some tough competition the finalists have been found in Far North’s Got Talent, with some outstanding young singers set to take to the stage in Kaitāia.

After a series of heats, and a final wananga involving dozens of keen entrants, organisers of the popular Far North talent quest have managed to whittle it down to 12 acts to take part in the final at Te Ahu Centre on June 22.

The junior finalists are Suzy Ratu, Muriwhenua Waitai, Ria Slade, Billy Waenga, Ngahiriwa Lambert and Emily Pio.

The senior finalists are Jahrelle Thomas, Nardine Rice, Kayla Gregory Hunt, Summer and Savannah Vercammen, Nerys Williams and Asher Williams and Tawhiri Mateparea.

Micah Tawhara, from Shine on Kaitāia, said there was some amazing talent on display throughout the FNGT process this year and said a special mention must go to Noah Mcbirney-Warnes who received the highest judges’ votes overall.

However, Mcbirney-Warnes has since received a once in a lifetime opportunity overseas so is unable to continue with the competition.

Billy Waenga proudly representing Panguru with his music teachers John Hendry and Candy Hendry-Blair who wrote the original song Play Hard, Work Hard with their students for the FNGT competition.

‘’We will be providing an update on Noah’s amazing haerenga and singing opportunities coming up for him so stay tuned on the FNGT page,’’ Tawhara said.

At the May 25/26 wananga to prepare their finals performance Kiwi and Far North music great Troy Kingi was on hand to mentor the youngsters.

“[Troy] was a huge hit with the kids, giving his guidance and expert support. Sharing his experiences and expertise was and always is invaluable for our tamariki, and our mentors also,’’ she said.

‘’We’re excited to see that the majority of performances are original works created by the finalists themselves. And most original waiata are in te reo Māori, so automatically in the running for the Tiare Lanigan - Best Original Waiata Award.

Nerys Williams, from, Kaitāia College, gives it her all in the Far North’s Got Talent wananga.

‘’We’ve been privileged and this kaupapa can’t happen without collaborating with our amazing local musicians and teachers and also to be surrounded by established artists such as Kenape Saupese who has emcee’d and mentored at all the audition rounds and all the wananga.

“Other artists include JTB’s Temaru Anderson and Damien Rice, Norizin’s Hohua Clarke, Canary Herbert, Soulsista Mel Davis, Kapowairua Waitai, Boycie Tawhara and recently appointed music teacher to Kaitāia College’s Music School, Kat Zurita. A lot of time from these amazing locals has been given voluntarily. It’s a testament to their passion and motivation of changing young people’s lives for the better, through creative arts.’’

All finalists are now preparing for the grand finale thanks to project managers Leonie Adams and lead support Jonathan Pirini who are preparing the show, organising and facilitating rehearsals.

Muriwhenua Waitai was among the FNGT competitors to get some guidance, help and support from Far North musical icon Troy Kingi.

‘’We encourage our finalists’ families, friends, schools and communities to support them. A number of finalists have never performed in front of a large audience on their own, so we put a lot of trust in social media and spaces these tamariki perform in, to respect them and their choice to put themselves out there because this isn’t easy,’’ Tawhara said.

‘’A huge thanks to the NZ Music Commission and the Department of Internal Affairs Lottery Communities Grant, for being major sponsors of this project, And to the trustees of He Whanau Marama Trust for their time and effort to make this happen for not only our young creatives, but the wellbeing of our Far North communities overall.’’

Tickets for the final are available from Friday from the FNGT Facebook page.



