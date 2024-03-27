Long-time Far North resident Dolly Urlich (nee Covich) celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Grey Lynn, Auckland, this month.

Be good, be kind and don’t stress the small things — those are the values that long-time Far North resident Dolly Urlich credits with helping her live to be 100.

Urlich (nee Covich) celebrated her 100th birthday with three events in Grey Lynn, Auckland, where she now lives, and youngest son Clem Urlich said all three events were wonderful ways to celebrate Dolly’s life, and she made it through all three and had a great time,” he said.

Clem said his mum’s positive attitude was what he believed had helped her live so long, but she had “good genes” in that respect, with some ancestors living well into their 100s.

“And one even lived to 112 back in the 19th century, so that’s a target for her. She’s an amazing woman and those attitudes were how she was brought up.

“She always taught us to be good, be kind and don’t stress the small stuff and that all boils down to the way she was brought up.”

Dolly tells the stories of when she was young and her father worked in the gumfields around Kaitāia.

“She was brought up at Wainui Junction (near Ahipara) near to where my grandfather (on Dad Ivan’s side) had a farm. She recalled walking up to the gumfields to take clean clothes and food to her father.

“She met Dad and they got together and later married.”

Her sister, Phoebe, married one of Ivan’s brothers.

Clem said his mum had a long and happy life in the Far North, but, sadly, not everybody who wanted to could make it to her birthday celebrations in Auckland, and she wanted as many people as possible to know that she had a great time.

“She worked hard all her life and was always busy around the home. She didn’t smoke and didn’t drink much alcohol and she still lives in her own home — she’s just amazing really.”

Dolly and Ivan, who died about 40 years ago, had six children — Nina and Julie, Clem, Stephen, Jimmy and Michael, and she had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom were at her celebrations.

And the icing on the cake was a congratulatory card from King Charles III honouring her big day.



