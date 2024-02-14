A fire on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri totally destroyed a tyre shop this morning. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Far North tyre shop has been completely destroyed in a blaze on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri.

When emergency services arrived at Tyre Save Direct about 10.37am massive amounts of smoke were coming from the site.

Fire and Emergency NZ has issued a health warning to residents asking them to stay indoors.

Nine fire trucks from Ōkaihau, Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Whangārei rushed to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

Fire investigator Jason Goffin said no one was hurt during the fire and that there were only two people in the shop when it started.

“They observed the fire and smoke coming from upstairs and they did everything right and evacuated.”

Goffin described the current state of the building as a “total loss.”

He said firefighters successfully protected the neighbouring shops, including a vegetable market, and remarked that things “could have been a lot worse.”

Goffin confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious but said an investigation would be under way once the fire was out.

At present, the fire at the store is yet to be fully extinguished and firefighters were decontaminating the site around 1pm.

Fire and emergency advice that if locals are having respiratory problems due to the smoke, they could ring Healthline for free advice at 0800 611116 or see their doctor if they experience any breathing difficulties or chest pain.