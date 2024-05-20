Taipā Area School students cooking up a storm at Kenana Marae are Jade Gore-Easton (left), Chardonae Winiata, Jasmine Thomas, Merwan Ghadiali aka Mr G, Jade Palatchie and Marlene Andraschko.

By Taipā Area School Area School Year 13 students Chardonae Winiata and Jade Gore-Easton

About 80 local high school students went “back to the marae” to connect to te ao Māori and learn essential life skills for potential NCEA credits.

The Tai Orooro Tai Auaha Wānanga Tuarua ki Kenana Marae was held from May 13-17 and had students learning tākaro (Māori games), rāranga (weaving), rongoa (Māori healing), whakairo (carving) and more.

Master taonga puoro tohunga (Māori music expert) Horomono Horo was a special guest facilitator who helped delve deep into the origins and meaning behind karakia, taonga puoro and tikanga.

All wānanga gave students the opportunity to earn NCEA credits in te ao Māori and literacy.

Another kaupapa on the marae was a hospitality course in which around eight students were responsible for catering for the entire rōpū (group) for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Year 11 student Jasmine Thomas said catering for a large group of people had helped build her confidence.

“I love the challenge and how cooking with other people has helped build deeper connections,” she said.

“I’m inspired by the sense of freedom that cooking gives me and I love the aftermath of it.’’

Year 13 student Jade Palatchie said the hospitality course had also pushed her passion for cooking. The course had also made her a more tidy and organised cook.

“I started cooking from a very young age and this experience has not only brought back that passion for cooking, but has enhanced my cooking abilities as well.”

Taipā Area School specialist teacher (technology and hospitality) Merwan Ghadiali aka “Mr G” said the course had given the students the opportunity to receive real-life experience in catering and meal budgeting.

He said it had also taught the students how to minimise waste.

“This course will help students in the future to prepare themselves for the cost of living,” he said.

“It’s also taught them how to bulk prep food and use leftovers, so we’ve cooked things like high-carb, high-calorie dishes because everyone is active.”

The week ended with a performance on Thursday night that gave students an opportunity to show their whānau what they had been working on throughout the week.

It was also part of a fundraiser to raise money for a group of students heading to Hawaii for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, from June 6-16.



