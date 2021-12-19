Far North residents evacuated after scrub fire spreads

A blaze that broke out yesterday afternoon at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia, has burnt through 300 hectares. Video / Leah Frieling / Myjanne Jensen / Google Earth Pro

Residents in the Far North township of Kaimaumau are evacuating overnight as a scrub fire in Waiharara has spread "faster than anticipated".

The majority of residents are being accommodated at Waiharara School, with Ngai Takoto also making its marae available.

Police, Civil Defence and the Kaimaumau Community Response Group are supporting the evacuation.

A blaze that broke out yesterday afternoon at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

The fire started on Saturday afternoon when more than 40 firefighters and seven helicopters were deployed. It has since spread to more than 600 hectares of land.

Wipari Henwood, District Manager Northland, Fire and Emergency said the fire has spread due to weather conditions.

"The fire has spread faster than anticipated due to the weather conditions and there is a risk to the township of Kaimaumau overnight. As the wind drops and temperate cools at night, it should slow the fire down," he said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation overnight and the priorities from first light will be to reinforce a containment line around the township with heavy machinery, and protect the properties."

The fire is on Department of Conservation estate. On Sunday around 20 firefighters, along with seven helicopters, were deployed to contain the fire

Henwood said crews from Whangarei and Kaitaia specialising in structure protection would join the existing ground crews, along with nine helicopters.

Nearby areas Awanui and Karikari Peninsula are in a year-round restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air.