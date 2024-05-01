One of the scenes from the Badjelly the Witch Glow Show, which is coming to the Far North in July.

Giant glow-in-the-dark puppets will take centre-stage during Matariki after the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board granted event organisers $2000 during its April meeting.

The Living Theatre Charitable Trust is bringing its Badjelly the Witch Glow Show to the Far North, with more than 400 tamariki from around Kaikohe and Kerikeri expected to enjoy the event during the July school holidays.

Organisers say they are keen to give a group of local children, who wouldn’t usually get the opportunity to attend such an event, access to the production as part of a school holiday event.

The Badjelly the Witch Glow Show, based on Spike Milligan’s book, will be staged at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on July 8.

For more info, go to https://www.glowshow.co.nz/.

Big accolade for Duke

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell has been named as one of the top 20 hotels in New Zealand in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the highest level of excellence in travel, according to customer reviews. The Duke was praised for its beachfront location, quality restaurant and welcoming bar/lounge. The top spot was taken by Wellington’s Sojourn Apartment Hotel.

Sew good

Children and adults who want to learn how to sew can now take courses with Kerikeri’s hand-made crafts company TizWaz. Bev and Brian Mellor are running a 2.5-hour sewing class for absolute beginners on Saturday mornings, plus eight-week sewing courses on Tuesday mornings from May 14 or Saturday afternoons from May 18, all held at The Merchants in Kerikeri. Bev Mellor said the courses came from customer suggestions and have had a good response so far. Bookings are essential - call or text 027 476 7144.

Improving North Hokianga roads

A working group is being set up as part of Far North District Council’s Te Koukou - Transport and Infrastructure Committee to engage and consult with the community about the North Hokianga transportation network. The North Hokianga Transportation Network Working Group will include FNDC staff, councillors and members of the community.

The first hui this Sunday will help decide who will be on the working group, its purpose and the geographic area it will cover. The meeting is to take place at 1pm at Te Kura Taumata o Panguru, 2178 West Coast Road, Panguru, Hokianga.