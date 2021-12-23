Far North man charged after 14-week-old girl arrives at Middlemore with severe head injuries

Police said they were alerted the the 14-week-old girl's injuries by Middlemore Hospital staff in September. Photo / NZME

Police have filed charges against a Far North-based bartender, exactly three months after an infant was found seriously injured in South Auckland.

"Police launched an investigation after we were contacted by Middlemore Hospital regarding a 14-week-old baby girl who was brought in with serious head injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"Police believe these injuries were non-accidental and subsequently charged a 33-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

If convicted of the offence, the man could face up to 14 years' prison.

He is set to make his first appearance at Manukau District Court early next year.

The infant was injured in Manurewa on September 23. Authorities described her injuries as including "right- and left-sided bilateral subdural haemorrhages, bilateral retinal haemorrhages, diffuse cortical injury on parietal-occipital regions and focal injury in medial left superior frontal gyrus" of her brain.