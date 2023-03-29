Fire and Emergency NZ received a call about a house fire in Rāwhiti at around 3pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A house has burned to the ground after a fire took hold in a remote Far North town this afternoon.

At around 3pm, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received a call saying a house was ablaze in the beachfront town of Rāwhiti.

The Rāwhiti Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade was dispatched to the scene where flames had engulfed grass and trees surrounding the property.

Reinforcements were called in from both the Russell and Paihia brigades, with the latter stood down en route as they needed a ferry to cross to Rāwhiti.

A Fenz spokesperson said the property’s remote location meant it took a lot of time for back-up to arrive.

Four fire appliances were able to respond to the blaze, where the Rāwhiti crews were stood down shortly after 4pm and Russell crews remained at the scene past 5pm.

The spokesperson said Rāwhiti firefighters “tried to do their best” but unfortunately the house could not be saved. No injuries had been reported.



