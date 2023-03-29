Hilda Ihaka with her children, from left, Jahmaine, 20, Zahria, 2, and Jaykahn, 16.

A Far North family have been left with nothing but a few items of clothing after their home burned down while they were away for the night.

Mother-of-three Hilda Ihaka said the toughest part was losing sentimental items such as family photos and her kids’ trophies, certificates and artworks, because they could never be replaced.

“I’ve lost all those memories,” she said.

Ihaka shared the rental on State Highway 1, Awanui, with her two youngest children, aged 2 and 16.

All that remains of Hilda Ihaka’s Awanui home is a burned-out shell.

She was in Auckland on March 22 when her next-door neighbour phoned about 12.30am to tell her the house was in flames.

She packed her belongings and started driving home that night. The trip took six hours “but it felt like forever”.

Ihaka and her daughter were now staying with friends, but never long in one place, while her teenage son was staying in Ahipara with his girlfriend’s family.

Her son said he was all right — “he says he’s more worried about me” — but she hadn’t taken her 2-year-old to see what was left of the house.

“She liked playing kitchens. All her stuff was set up. I think it might be a bit heartbreaking for her.”

Ihaka, who has worked at Te Hiku Hauora GP clinic and now works at a fish shop in Awanui, said she felt uncomfortable about receiving help.

A friend, however, had set up a Givealittle page, which as of Wednesday had raised more than $4000 to pay for everyday items the family needed to replace.

“That makes me a bit emotional. I’m not a person that takes help, I’m normally the one that gives it,” she said.

People had also offered to donate furniture and other household items but at the moment she had nowhere to store them.

Sharon Smith, who started the Givealittle page, described Ihaka as “a wonderful mother”, with two of her kids still living at home.

“She’s the type that will go above and beyond for anyone and is an asset to her community ... To say she deserves help would be a major understatement. Absolutely anything would mean a great deal and will go a long way in helping this family pick up the pieces,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

■ Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/kaitaia-family-lose-everything-in-house-fire to help.







