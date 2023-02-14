Christine Macfarlane, a Kerikeri-based counsellor at MindfulMe, encouraged people to check in on each other during the storm. Photo / Jenny Ling

Reaching out, connecting with each other and taking a break from constant cyclone updates are ways to combat stress and anxiety while the country is in a state of emergency.

With many Northlanders now cut off from each other and the rest of the country due to dozens of road closures, and with thousands left in the dark due to power outages, anxiety is running high.

Kerikeri-based counsellor Christine Macfarlane has some sound advice on how to handle the stress caused by the ongoing severe weather.

Macfarlane, from MindfulMe, said anxiety comes from a lack of certainty, and the current weather situation was extremely unpredictable.

“We like to have certainty.

“Even with weather predictions, they can be worse or better than they state.

“With the flooding or loss of power, you go into fight or flight mode. It triggers our deep sense of feeling unsafe and fearful.”

Macfarlane suggested those living alone stay with a friend, and she encouraged people to check in on each other.

“Being with people you have a sense of connection with is important, and so is checking in with each other.”

Using earplugs or white noise can help with sleepless nights and drowning out the sound of the wind, Macfarlane said.

“Some people find it easy to watch something online or on TV that’s comforting rather than exciting.

“We want to calm our nervous systems; listen to quiet music, anything that’s soothing.

“Having a bath or shower can help.

“The storm is giving us a sensory overload, and then there’s the overload from seeing all the terrible things in the news that keeps repeating.”

While it’s important to be updated on the latest news, taking regular breaks from trawling websites and social media is vital, Macfarlane said.

She suggests playing games like Monopoly “where you aren’t stuck in that news cycle” and doing something to occupy yourself, like baking.

“Do things that are calming for you, that divert your attention.

“Don’t get caught in ‘I have to do stuff’ when you don’t have to.

“If that means going to work when it feels unsafe to go out, then don’t.

“If going out is more stressful, then stay at home and be kind to yourself.”

Macfarlane recommends reaching out, and if you’re feeling really overwhelmed, phone the mental health line 1737, Lifeline on 0800 543 354, or Youthline on 0800 376 633.

Te Whatu Ora also suggested helpful online resources. They include: www.civildefence.govt.nz, www.getready.govt.nz and www.northlandwellbeing.org.nz. For information on how to talk to children about traumatic events, visit www.kidshealth.org.nz.