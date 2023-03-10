Milli Owen rides Trouper on the beach during the Trek for Life event from Port Waikato to Kawhia. Photo / Supplied

An epic trek organised by a Far North charitable trust is fundraising for first responders and rescue services in the communities they pass through.

Trek for Life Aotearoa is an annual week-long adventure for horse riders, mountain bikers and walkers who want to take in New Zealand’s stunning landscapes and scenery while helping St John, Fire and Emergency, and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

This year 155 riders are taking part on horseback from Port Waikato to Kawhia, along with 16 walkers and 14 bikers, assisted by 80 dedicated volunteers.

Trustee Selena Anderson, of Ahipara, said the logistics for the trek, which started on March 4 and runs to March 12, are extensive.

“It’s like moving a whole village every day.

“There’s the marquee, toilets, showers; everything gets taken down every morning and taken to the next location.

“We ride for three days then have a rest day, then ride for another three days.

“You get to see places you wouldn’t normally have access to.

“We’re like a big family, we get the same people going every year.”

Kerikeri horsewoman Milli Owen has completed two previous treks with Trek for Life Aotearoa.

This year, she’s on a big crossbreed called Trouper.

Milli Owen, pictured with Diego and Trouper, is taking part in the Trek for Life event to raise money for first responders. Photo / supplied

“It’s amazing, we’ve been through about 20 different farms so far and covered a lot of kilometres.

“It’s such a privilege to see the countryside by horse and travel the length of New Zealand that way.

“And also for the cause, especially this year, it’s so relevant with everything that’s going on.”

The event began as the Great New Zealand Trek, which started in 2006 at Cape Reinga and had covered nearly 2500km of private land, forestry and beaches by the time it reached Slope Point, the southernmost point of the South Island, in 2019.

The trek was split into 14 stages with participants travelling about 200km over one week every year while fundraising for multiple sclerosis.

Anderson said when the team finished their goal, “we didn’t want it to end, so we set up a new trust”.

Now Lohnet Murray, who owns Ahipara Horse Treks and Tai Tokerau Honey with her husband Rob, along with Anderson, Twyla MacDonald, and Simon Edwards, are the new trustees of Trek for Life Aotearoa.

The inaugural event kicked off from Te Paki Station, near Cape Reinga, in March 2020 and ended in Kohukohu, raising $33,000 for 10 first response and rescue services in the Far North.

The following year’s trek, from Rawene to Pouto, raised another $26,000.

After skipping 2022 due to Covid, this year’s event has been “awesome”, Anderson said.

The inaugural Trek for Life started at Te Paki Station near Cape Reinga in March 2020 and ended in Kohukohu. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve been lucky with the weather, leading up to it was stressful because of the cyclone, and there were a lot of tracks affected.

“We had close to 40 people pull out from Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.”

Murray said people aged from 14 to over 80 from throughout New Zealand, and even some walkers from Australia, were taking part this year.

The main crew of trustees and volunteers are mostly from the Far North, she said.

They expect to raise about $20,000 from the trek that will go to several first responders from Port Waikato to Kawhia.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is thoroughly enjoying it,” Murray said.

“We’ve got people already saying count them in for next year. The whole atmosphere is really positive.”