The BIZminton 2024 business house badminton league got off to a brilliant start.

As expected in the early stages of this event, some teams won easily, but over the next four weeks, this should even out.

The closest tie of the night was in the social grade between Newbies and The Pae.

After finishing at 3-all, the Newbies won on a countback of points - 168 to 141.

In the competitive grade, Rackets and We Are Family had some close matches, with one match ending 25-all.

Results - Heard It Thru The Grapevine def GDC Manaaki 4-2; The Chosen Ones def Vibrationz 6-0; 4NUKZ def Uawa Sidney 5-0 (one default); WSP def GDC Kaitiaki 5-1; Newbies and The Pae tied 3-all, Newbies won on points 168-141; RSL51s def Carbon Crusader 6-0; We Are Family def Rackets 3-1, with one draw; GDC Piritahi def Fabzi Whānau.

Draw for TOMORROW - 6pm: Court 1, The Chosen Ones v 4NUKZ; C2 Uawa Sidney v WSP; C3, GDC Manaaki v Newbies; C4 Vibrationz v Heard It Thru the Grapevine.

7.15pm: C1, Fabzi Whānau v We Are Family; C2, GDC Piritahi v RSL51s; C3, GDC Kaitiaki v The Pae; C4 Carbon Crusaders v Rackets.

Duty team: We Are Family (sweep courts at the end of the night).

Queries to Linda White 027-264-8660.