RLWC supporters in Otara Township party throughout the night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Rugby league fans have been heeding calls from police and community to keep celebrations safe and respectful.

Large crowds gathered in Māngere and Ōtara ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal match in Warrington, England that saw Samoa beat arch-rivals Tonga 20-18.

This is the first time in history that Samoa has made it to the semifinals of the World Cup.

Crowds gathered at both Ōtara and Māngere to celebrate the win.

A police spokesman told the Herald this morning that police were present to monitor the crowds but there was "nothing of note" that happened.

A child stands on a moving vehicle waving the Tongan flag. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been working with community leaders in South Auckland to help keep the peace.

On Saturday night police put up cordons in both Ōtara and Māngere and dispersed crowds after some potentially unruly behaviour.

Police increased their presence in South Auckland over the weekend, which will likely remain high until the end of the Rugby League World Cup.

Earlier, Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said lives were put in danger when a vehicle was driven erratically in the Māngere town centre after an assault following one of the matches.

Police guiding cars out of Mangere township. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Partying was taking place late into the night despite the games being played in England.

"We have been experiencing large volumes of vehicles and people gathering around south Auckland town centres prior to and after the games and some of the behaviour has been dangerous to themselves or others," he said at the time.

Problems being caused include people leaning out of vehicles and bonnet surfing.

"We have seen some people waving large national flags so enthusiastically these have created hazards, particularly when they obscure people running and dancing on the road between moving vehicles," Srhoj said.

Complaints have also been made to police about excessively loud horns and speakers which were often attached illegally to vehicles.

Srhoj said such behaviour was unacceptable and impacted both local residents and businesses.